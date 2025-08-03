President Zardari, Iranian counterpart agree to further broaden bilateral cooperation

Two leaders exchange views on major regional, int’l developments, stressing the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts

Senate Chairman, President Dr Pezeshkian agree to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, was warmly received by President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr during his official visit to Pakistan on Sunday. The cordial reception marks a significant moment in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries.

Both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields” and “emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas,” a statement issued from the Presidency said.

Upon arrival at the presidential residence, President Pezeshkian was presented with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of goodwill. The welcoming ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two presidents exchanged warm greetings, reflecting the friendly relations and mutual respect between Pakistan and Iran.

President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy brotherly relations rooted in shared religion, culture and mutual respect, the statement said.

“The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region,” the statement added.

The president appreciated Iran’s positions on regional issues and acknowledged the Islamic republic’s consistent support for regional cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments, such as the war with India and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to working closely with Tehran for a peaceful and prosperous future.

President Zardari also thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his consistent support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day war,” the statement added. “He expressed hope that President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.

“President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12-day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de‑escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani met with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, where both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation. The meeting underscored shared commitment to peace, economic collaboration, and mutual respect for sovereignty, with a focus on deepening parliamentary and people-to-people ties.

The high-level meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senators Saleem Mandviwalla and Irfan Siddiqui, and MNA Naveed Qamar. Discussions revolved around strengthening fraternal ties, promoting peace and stability in the region, and boosting economic cooperation.

The Senate Chairman lauded Iran’s bold stance against Israeli aggression, highlighting Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts for regional peace and development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran’s right to self-defense and noted that both houses of Pakistan’s Parliament had passed resolutions condemning Israeli actions.

Gillani reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressed a desire to further bolster parliamentary relations. He also thanked the Iranian president for the hospitality extended to Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s support and emphasized Iran’s readiness to cooperate in trade, economic development, and investment. He called for both nations to work together for regional peace and prosperity.