PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif mourn cousin Mian Shahid Shafi’s passing at funeral in Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral prayer of his cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi, on Sunday in Model Town, Lahore.

The funeral ceremony was attended by several prominent political and social figures, reflecting the deep sorrow over the passing of Mian Shahid Shafi.

Among those present were Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. Their presence highlighted the strong familial ties and respect for the deceased within political circles.

After the funeral prayer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the elevation of Mian Shahid Shafi’s soul and expressed his condolences to the grieving family. “May Allah grant him forgiveness and the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, Ameen,” he prayed.

Condolences poured in from various political and social leaders, reflecting the widespread sorrow felt over Mian Shahid Shafi’s death. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed deep sorrow on Sunday, offering heartfelt sympathies to the Sharif family.

He described the loss as irreparable, acknowledging the significant void left by Mian Shahid Shafi’s passing. Speaker Sadiq prayed for the deceased’s elevation in the hereafter and strength for the bereaved family.