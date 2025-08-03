Pakistan’s exports to US grow by 10.72pc in FY25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the United States saw a significant rise of 10.72% in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Exports to the U.S. reached $6.028 billion during the period from July 2024 to June 2025, up from $5.444 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a notable growth.

On a year-over-year basis, June 2025 saw exports to the U.S. increase to $475.6 million, compared to $444.6 million in June 2024. However, month-to-month, exports experienced a decline of 7.85% in June 2025, down from $516.1 million in May 2025.

Pakistan’s global exports also showed positive performance, growing by 4.24% to reach a total of $32.295 billion in FY 2024-25, up from $30.979 billion the previous year. The United States remained Pakistan’s top export destination, followed by China and the United Kingdom.

Garments and other textile products continued to be major contributors to exports to the U.S., reinforcing the importance of these sectors in Pakistan’s trade relations with the country.