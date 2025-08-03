NATIONAL

Pakistan’s 100-tonne aid shipment for Palestinians departs

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The first two flights carrying 100 metric tons of humanitarian aid for Palestinians have departed from Islamabad International Airport.

The aid, consisting of essential food items and medicines, is set to be flown to Amman, Jordan, for onward delivery to Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, attended the departure ceremony. The flights are part of a larger initiative in which the NDMA will send a total of 200 tons of aid to Palestine.

This is the 17th consignment dispatched by Pakistan, raising the country’s total aid to 1,715 tons. The shipment underscores Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during their ongoing crisis.

The initiative, undertaken on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demonstrates Pakistan’s ongoing solidarity with Palestine in these difficult times. Pakistan has remained a steadfast advocate for Palestinian rights and has been actively providing humanitarian support amid the ongoing conflict.

