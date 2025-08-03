Pakistan, Iran to strengthen border trade, economic cooperation: Jam Kamal

Minister announces reopening of Mand-Pishin border market on July 30, saying Chaghi-Kuhak and Gabd-Rimdan border markets would soon be made operational

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday announced the reactivation of key border markets with Iran, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade.

Speaking at the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum held on Sunday, Khan highlighted the reopening of the Mand-Pishin border market on July 30 and pledged that other border markets including Chaghi-Kuhak and Gabd-Rimdan would soon be made operational. He emphasized that these initiatives would bring substantial benefits to local communities along the border.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, the commerce minister underscored the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, noting that the people of Balochistan rely heavily on trade with Iran. He stressed the importance of cross-border commerce for both nations and called for swift implementation of the bartering trade system and removal of non-tariff barriers to enhance mutual economic activity.

Khan further revealed that the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement has been finalized, which is expected to significantly increase bilateral trade. He stated that the private sector could play a vital role in achieving the \$10 billion trade target. Enhancements in customs cooperation and infrastructure, he said, will further streamline trade between the two countries.

The minister highlighted extensive opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, minerals, and energy sectors, and extended an invitation to Iranian companies for joint ventures and investment in Pakistan. Calling the business forum a “symbol of friendship,” he welcomed Iranian industrialists to explore the investment landscape in Pakistan, declaring it the beginning of a new era in Pak-Iran trade relations.

He also expressed gratitude for the presence of the Iranian president at the forum, terming it a positive development, and announced that a meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission would be convened soon to further strengthen trade links.

Iranian Minister of Commerce Mohammad Atabak also addressed the forum, which saw participation from top leadership of both countries, including Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.