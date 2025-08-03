Pakistan, Iran defence czars reaffirm commitment to strengthening security ties

Iran’s defense minister meets Defence Minister Kh Asif to discuss bilateral, regional issues

DPM Dar meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi, discusses matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran pledged to deepen defense cooperation and work together for regional peace and security during a high-level meeting in Islamabad, state media reported on Saturday.

Minister for Defence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Aziz Nasir-Zadeh, who is part of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian delegation, discussed bilateral and regional issues during a crucial meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

During the talks, both sides reviewed matters of mutual interest, including regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and opportunities to expand defense collaboration between the two neighbors.

Pakistan and Iran on Saturday reaffirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and promote peace and stability in the region.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties. “The Defence Minister of Pakistan expressed appreciation for Iran’s continued engagement and emphasized the importance of defense diplomacy in addressing shared security challenges,” the ministry said in a statement.

Brigadier General Nasir-Zadeh thanked the Government of Pakistan for the warm reception, reiterating Iran’s intention to pursue stronger defense ties. He said Tehran sought cooperation “based on mutual respect, shared values, and trust.”

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with both leaders voicing confidence about the future of Pakistan-Iran defence relations and pledging to continue working together for the region’s prosperity and security.

DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of the delegation accompanying the President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan on 2–3 August 2025.

During the meeting, the two sides held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level. These included regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran.

They also emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges.