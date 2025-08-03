Pakistan and China to boost media ties with increased film collaborations

ISLAMABAD: There is significant potential for deeper cooperation between Pakistan and China in the media sector, particularly in the fields of film production and screening in cinemas, according to a report by China Economic Net on Sunday.

Currently, China has over 13,000 cinemas with more than 90,000 screens, while Pakistan has only around 150 cinemas. If Pakistani films were screened on just 2% of China’s cinema screens, it could amount to 2,000 screens, creating substantial business and cultural opportunities.

The roots of this collaboration can be traced back to 1956 when the Pakistani film industry began gaining traction. Films, dramas, and TV channels have always been important mediums not only for uniting cultures but also for driving economic activity. The release of the film Baaghi in China in 1956 marked an early success in cultural exchange, leading to a strengthening of ties between the two nations. The film even won an award in China.

A recent visit by a Chinese embassy delegation to Pakistan’s state-run TV channel, PTV, underscored the growing interest in enhancing media cooperation. This visit focused on expanding collaboration, with PTV already airing China Express, a current affairs program developed in partnership with China’s state-run CGTN.

Historically, Pakistan and China’s media collaborations have been successful. For instance, Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat (1981), a Pakistani film, was released in China and went on to set new records, staying in cinemas for years. It became the highest-grossing foreign film in China in 1981, selling 60 million tickets and earning $7.1 million (an impressive sum when adjusted for inflation today).

Despite this past success, further progress in exploiting the full potential of this partnership has been slow. In 2018, the Pakistani government announced plans to dub Pakistani films and dramas into Chinese, but this initiative has yet to scale up significantly. Nonetheless, efforts are underway in the country. For instance, Teefa in Trouble won an award at the Silk Road International Film Festival 2018. Furthermore, the Pakistani performing arts organization Hunar Kada collaborated with China on the film BA’TIE Girl, while several other Pakistani films have participated in Chinese film festivals.

The interest in Pakistani media is mutual. Chinese drama Fuyao gained considerable popularity in Pakistan, and Pakistani actors like Anees Qadir and Ruifa Babar are establishing themselves in the Chinese film industry.

Recently, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, organized a highly successful Chinese Film Festival, attended by notable figures from Pakistan’s film industry. Furthermore, Pakistani films Deemak and Nayab received accolades at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival, with Deemak winning Best Editing and Nayab securing the Special Jury Award.