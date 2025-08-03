Pak Business Express derails in Lahore, days after inauguration

LAHORE: The Pak Business Express derailed on Saturday near the washing line area in Lahore, just days after its inauguration by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Railway officials reported that the train went off track early in the morning, but no injuries or casualties were reported. Rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the site.

The premier had launched the Pak Business Express earlier this week, designed to offer upgraded services and comfort, marking a significant improvement over traditional railway options.

In another incident on Friday, over 150 passengers were injured when five coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, about 15 kilometers from Lahore. The derailment, which narrowly avoided a ravine, occurred in a rugged section of the track.

It took over 17 hours to repair the damaged section of the railway line, with more than 400 workers manually installing track joints.

A preliminary investigation attributed the Islamabad Express derailment to a broken rail joint, revealing the fragility of the track at several points. The Ministry of Railways has formed a three-member inquiry committee to further investigate the cause of the incident.

One of the injured passengers, Fazal Rahim, criticized the outdated railway system, emphasizing the need for modernization to ensure passenger safety.