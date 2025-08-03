NATIONAL

Monsoon death tally climbs to 299, including 140 children: NDMA

By Staff Report
  • National disaster management watchdog says a total of 715 people injured, including 239 children and 204 women
  • Report estimates a total of 1,676 houses damaged, out of which 562 homes destroyed completely

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide death toll from monsoon rains has risen to 299, up from 234, as the season that began in late June continues to cause widespread devastation, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

According to the APP, an earlier NDMA estimate had put the death toll at 234, with 596 people injured since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 26.

According to the latest figures, “at least 299 people have lost their lives in this year’s flash floods and torrential rains, while another 715 people were reported injured. Out of the total death toll, 140 were children, 102 men, and 57 women,” the NDMA report said.

Out of the 715 injured, 239 were children, 204 were women, while 272 were men, it added.

Detailing the damage to public property sustained during the rains and floods triggered by heavy rain, the report estimated that a total of 1676 houses were damaged, out of which 562 homes were destroyed completely.

Around 428 livestock were lost during the rains, the report said.

Since June 26, NDMA has rescued and evacuated 2,880 people from impacted regions, while relief efforts were also underway. Per the report, the authority distributed 13,466 relief items including 1,999 tents, 61 ration bags, 958 blankets, 569 quilts, 613 mattresses, 1,282 kitchen sets, 1,163 food packs, 350 life jackets, 1,122 Hygiene home kits, 2,170 tarpaulins, and 146 de-watering pumps among other essential supplies.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted more rain, with wind-thundershowers in the upper and central regions of the country over the coming week. PMD prompted provincial disaster management authorities and district administrations to take preventive measures against possible urban flooding.

As per PMD’s latest forecast, rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected to hit the northern parts of the country, starting from August 4 till August 7.

Rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad between these dates, while Gilgit Baltistan will receive rainfall starting from August 5.

Meanwhile, Balochistan is forecast to experience mainly hot and humid weather, al­t­h­ough rain, wind and thundershowers are expec­t­ed in the northeastern and southern parts on Aug 6.

Sindh is likely to see hot and humid conditions in most parts, with cloudy weather and light rain expected in coastal areas.

