World

Latest Trump tariffs unlikely to budge, top negotiator says

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The tariffs United States President Donald Trump imposed last week on scores of countries are likely to stay in place rather than be cut as part of continuing negotiations, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday.

Ahead of a Friday deadline, Trump set rates including a 35 percent duty on many goods from Canada, 50pc for Brazil, 25pc for India, 20pc for Taiwan and 39pc for Switzerland, according to a presidential executive order.

In trade talks since Trump returned to office, the White House has lowered some rates from levels initially announced, including halving import duties set last week as part of a deal with the European Union.

Greer told CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday, however, that this would not be the case on the most recent round of tariffs.

“A lot of these are set rates pursuant to deals. Some of these deals are announced, some are not, others depend on the level of the trade deficit or surplus we may have with the country,” he said. “These tariff rates are pretty much set.”

Greer also said recent trade talks with Beijing had been “very positive” and were focused on the supply of rare earth magnets and minerals.

“We’re focused on making sure that the flow of magnets from China to the United States and the—and the adjacent supply chain can flow as freely as it did before … and I’d say we’re about halfway there.”

Previous article
Hurriyat leaders term August 5 as betrayal of UN Charter, Kashmiris’ trust
Next article
Holder’s 4 for 19 and last-ball heroics keep series alive
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Zardari, Iranian counterpart agree to further broaden bilateral cooperation

Two leaders exchange views on major regional, int’l developments, stressing the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts Senate Chairman, President Dr Pezeshkian agree to...

Pakistan’s exports to US grow by 10.72pc in FY25

Int’l report confirms India’s defeat in ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan’s take down of Rafale

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif mourn cousin Mian Shahid Shafi’s passing at funeral in Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.