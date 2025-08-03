JKCI and APHC-AJK unite to highlight Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Community International (JKCI) and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together for the realization of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

A high-level delegation led by JKCI Chairman Ghulam Nabi Butt met with APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi on Sunday at the Hurriyat office, where they discussed the current political, humanitarian, and military situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKCI delegation included General Secretary Raja Pervez Khan, Vice Chairman Lal Hussain Rajput, Secretary Finance Chaudhry Shakeel, Secretary Publication Syed Yousuf Hamdani, and Executive Members Sardar Siddique Khan, Professor Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, and Raja Amjad Younis.

Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi welcomed the delegation, stating that the Hurriyat Conference represents the longstanding right of Kashmiris to self-determination, a right promised in UN resolutions and by India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

He reiterated the Hurriyat Conference’s support for tripartite talks involving India, Pakistan, and Kashmiri leadership, with each side playing a central role.

Safi further stated that, in addition to the political and diplomatic struggle, the Kashmiri people have the right to military resistance against India’s illegal occupation, as per international law.

Senior Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed, and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, who were part of the meeting, praised the JKCI delegation’s efforts in raising the Kashmir issue. They announced plans to organize global protests in August and requested full participation and cooperation from JKCI.

The JKCI delegation expressed strong support for the Hurriyat Conference and pledged active involvement in all planned activities.