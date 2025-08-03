World

Iran’s military chief says Israeli threats persist

By Agencies
  • A 1% threat must be treated as 100%, warns Hatami, urging against underestimating the enemy or ignoring its threats

TEHRAN: The commander-in-chief of Iran’s military, Amir Hatami, said on Sunday that threats from Israel persist, according to state media.

In June, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the so-called 12-day war, in which Tehran retaliated against Israel with several barrages of missiles and drones.

“A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat. We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over,” Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency, adding that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone power “remains standing and ready for operations”.

Last month, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz warned that his country would strike Iran again if threatened.

According to Iran International website, he said Tel Aviv’s “miscalculation” was exposed during the 12-day war, which saw Israeli strikes and Iranian retaliation in June.

“We continued our attacks until the very last moment before the ceasefire,” Hatami said, hailing Iran’s defense posture.

Hatami warned that the country’s adversaries should expect Iran to pursue its military and scientific development “with more resolve than ever.”

The comments come amid lingering regional tensions and follow the killing of senior Iranian military figures in Israeli strikes.


