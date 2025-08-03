NATIONAL

Iranian president arrives in Islamabad to boost cooperation, trade ties

By Staff Report
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif, top ministers welcome Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after he landed at Nur Khan Air Base
  • Premier says looking forward to ‘substantive engagements during this important visit that will pave way forward for stronger Pakistan-Iran ties’
  • Pezeshkian hopeful of elevating bilateral trade exchanges to $10b over the next five years

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for a two-day visit, his first since assuming office, to reaffirm his commitment to elevate the deep-rooted brotherly relations and trade with Pakistan to new heights.

President Pezeshkian is paying a two-day official visit to Pakistan over the weekend, making it his first trip to Islamabad in his current role, the Foreign Office said. Ahead of his trip, Pakistan yesterday pledged to help defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.

Dr Pezeshkian arrived at Nur Khan Air Base, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar received him.

PM Shehbaz said he was honored to welcome the Iranian president and looked forward to “substantive engagements during this important visit that will pave the way forward for stronger Pakistan-Iran ties.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the Foreign Office, where he met FM Dar and the two held discussions.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration. They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest,” the FO said.

FM Dar said the two had productive discussions on all areas of mutual interest, including trade, economic cooperation, regional and international developments. “Looking forward to substantive talks at the leadership level tomorrow.”

The FO said both held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level, including regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran. They also emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges.”

 

Dr Pezeshkian arrived earlier in Lahore, where PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received him.

He visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal to pay tribute to his legacy with CM Maryam, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari accompanying him.

 

President Pezeshkian laid a wreath at the grave and offered prayers, led by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The Iranian president also penned remarks in the visitors’ book, expressing admiration for Allama Iqbal’s contributions to Islamic philosophy and the Pakistan Movement.

Tight security arrangements were in place to ensure the safety of him and his delegation throughout the visit.

PM Shehbaz had met with Pezeshkian during his visit to Iran in late May, which was part of his regional tour to friendly countries aimed at expre­ssing gratitude for their support during the conflict with India.

Pezeshkian is the second Iranian president to visit Pakistan in as many years. Late Ebrahim Raisi had visited the country in April last year, just a month before he died in a helicopter crash.

According to Iran’s state media IRNA, before departing for Pakistan, Pezeshkian emphasised the plan to elevate their annual trade exchanges to $10 billion. The two countries had agreed in April last year to boost trade over the next five years.

The president termed the trade relations between Tehran and Islamabad as “good” and identified boosting trade with Pakistan via land, air and sea as priorities for this trip, the report added.

“Through Pakistan, Iran can connect to the Silk Road linking China and Pakistan, and the route can then extend through Iran to Europe,” he said.

Emphasising that security and border issues were of great importance to both Iran and Pakistan, he stressed that regional security must be achieved through cooperation, according to IRNA.

Pezeshkian noted that the two neighbours have “enjoyed good, friendly, and deep-rooted relations” since Pakistan’s independence. “The two countries cooperate in economic, scientific, cultural, and border areas, and a deep bond exists between the people of both sides,” he was quoted as saying.

Pezeshkian highlighted that during the recent Israel-Iran war and the United States’ strikes against its nuclear facilities, “Pakistan was among the countries that strongly condemned this aggression and declared its readiness to provide any necessary support for Iran’s territorial integrity, as well as for the government and people of Iran”.

According to IRNA, the president also noted that “the enemy plans to create division among Muslims, but Iran will thwart the enemies’ plots,” adding that Tehran aims to maintain unity and solidarity between Iran and Pakistan.

Pezeshkian had left for Pakistan earlier today, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

