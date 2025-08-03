Hurriyat leaders term August 5 as betrayal of UN Charter, Kashmiris’ trust

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi regime on August 5, 2019, is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and India’s own pledges made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the resistance leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said that August 5 marks a dark chapter of betrayal, repression, and intensified occupation. “By scrapping Article 370, India has robbed Kashmiris of their identity, dignity, and political autonomy,” they said.

The leaders pointed out that Indian-illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has since been transformed into a militarized zone of fear and enforced silence. Human rights violations have surged drastically, with Indian forces using brute force to suppress Kashmiris’ democratic aspirations and instill fear.

They said the people of Kashmir categorically reject the illegal, unilateral changes imposed since August 5, asserting that New Delhi’s moves have no legal or moral legitimacy. India’s continued defiance of UN resolutions and international norms, they warned, poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The leaders urged the United Nations and global powers to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities and stop India’s Hindutva-driven colonial project in Kashmir. “Silence over Kashmir is complicity,” they warned, “and the world must act before India’s expansionist policies spark a wider catastrophe.”

Kashmiri youth martyred in custody after brutal Indian police torture in IIOJK

A Kashmiri youth was martyred by Indian police in custody in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detained youth Manzoor Ahmad lost his life after being tortured by Indian forces in custody inside Kehribal Jail of the district.

The victim was an innocent under-trial prisoner who was shifted to Islamabad District Hospital in a critical condition after being subjected to severe torture inside the jail. Despite being in dire condition after torture for three consecutive days, the jail authorities failed to provide timely medical care, leading to his death.

The heart-wrenching tragedy has shaken South Kashmir, as Manzoor Ahmad was the only brother to three sisters and the sole breadwinner of his elderly parents.

The victim family said that he was tortured and did not receive proper medical attention in time.

This incident has raised serious questions over police conduct and medical negligence in jails in Kashmir.