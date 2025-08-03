NATIONAL

Govt announces separate immigration counters at airports to facilitate foreign passengers

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced plans to set up separate immigration counters at all international airports in the country to enhance convenience for foreign passengers.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing, this initiative is aimed at boosting tourism in Pakistan, supporting ongoing business activities, and providing more facilitation to foreign investors.

The establishment of these dedicated counters is expected to reduce immigration processing times at airports, allowing both foreign travelers and returning Pakistani citizens to complete their immigration procedures more efficiently.

