Govt announces dates for Hajj instalments and applications for 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the collection schedule for Hajj expenses under the government scheme. Starting tomorrow, the first instalment of Hajj expenses will be collected from pilgrims across the country.

Registered pilgrims opting for the long Hajj package will be required to pay Rs 500,000, while those choosing the short Hajj package will need to pay Rs 550,000. The first instalment must be submitted between August 4 and 9.

Additionally, the government will begin collecting Hajj applications from unregistered pilgrims on August 11, with a deadline for submission set for August 16. The collection of applications will cease once the government Hajj scheme’s quota is met.

The second instalment of the Hajj package will be due from November 1. Pilgrims born before March 1, 2014, will be eligible to perform Hajj, and female pilgrims can apply to perform the pilgrimage without a mahram by obtaining the necessary form from designated banks.

For the first time, the government has also introduced an online platform, allowing pilgrims to apply and pay for Hajj expenses from home. The Ministry of Religious Affairs, concerned about not meeting the Hajj quota of 1.2 million, has decided to extend the opportunity for unregistered pilgrims to apply, as there is a fear that the 450,000 registered pilgrims might not be enough to fill the quota.