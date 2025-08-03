Governor Mandokhail calls for better governance, public involvement in policymaking

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail stressed the importance of good governance in improving citizens’ quality of life and reinforcing democratic institutions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Governor emphasized the need for greater cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, describing this as essential for fostering effective intergovernmental relations.

Governor Mandokhail pointed out that active civic participation is crucial to governance, adding that it should be integral to policy formulation and decision-making processes. He said, “Sustainable progress is only possible when public opinion is genuinely integrated into the policymaking process.”

The Governor further emphasized the need for transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governance, underlining that these principles are critical for building public trust. He also highlighted the importance of people-centric policies, stating that such policies are essential to restoring confidence in the system and creating a governance model that serves the public’s needs.

Mandokhail advocated for the establishment of grievance redressal mechanisms at the union council level to address citizens’ concerns promptly.

He urged political workers and media professionals to help raise awareness about civic rights and responsibilities, stressing that an informed and engaged public is key to a functioning democracy.

He concluded by stressing the role of civic education in empowering citizens and reinforcing democratic values, saying, “Inclusive governance, rooted in transparency and public engagement, is essential for sustainable de