Gaza’s death toll rises as hospitals receive 119 more bodies amid systematic ‘starvation campaign’

GAZA: The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza continues to rise, as 119 bodies, including 15 recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings or other places, and 866 wounded Palestinians have arrived at the enclave’s hospitals over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported.

The ministry added that at least 65 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid, and 511 more were wounded.

This brings the toll from Israeli attacks to 60,839 people killed and 149,588 wounded since October 7, 2023. Since March 18, when Israel violated the ceasefire with Hamas, at least 9,350 people have been killed and 37,547 injured.

The ministry noted that it added 290 people to the overall death toll after data gathering was completed and approved by a judicial committee that was following up on reports of missing people.

At least 175 die of starvation as Gaza hunger crisis deepens amid aid blockade

Gaza’s hunger crisis is accelerating, with at least 175 people, including 93 children, confirmed dead from starvation, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged territory, Al Jazeera reports.

The situation has worsened since Israel blocked all aid to Gaza on March 2, halting trucks from entering the enclave with much-needed supplies.

The rollout of the controversial US- and Israeli-backed GHF group in late May has come under heavy criticism. Since then, Israeli forces have routinely fired on Palestinians trying to get food at GHF-run distribution sites in Gaza, with some 1,400 Palestinians killed while attempting to access aid at its four distribution sites.

UN and other humanitarian officials say Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries, though partially lifted in recent days, have left Palestinians starving and struggling to find enough food to feed their families.

Belgian air force drops first in its series of aid packages over Gaza

Belgium’s air force has dropped the first in a series of its aid packages in Gaza in cooperation with Jordan, Reuters reports quoting a statement from Belgium’s defence ministry.

Pakistan to dispatch 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed preparations to send the first consignment of 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine including Gaza, according to a press release.

The first aid flight will depart from Islamabad Airport this evening, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik will be the chief guests at the departure ceremony.

The NDMA stated that the 100-ton consignment of aid, consisting of food and medicines, will reach Amman, Jordan, through a special flight.

“NDMA will send a total of 200 tonnes of aid to Palestine through special flights,” the authority wrote. “On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the NDMA has so far sent a total of 1,715 tonnes of aid to Palestine.”

The NDMA said that there are 17 aid consignments for Gaza and Palestine, which are being sent today from Pakistan.

More than 22,000 aid trucks blocked by Israel: Gaza media office

The Government Media Office in Gaza says Israel is deliberately blocking more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks from entering the territory, calling it part of a systematic campaign of “starvation, siege, and chaos,” Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the office said, “We confirm that there are more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks currently parked at the Gaza Strip crossing gates, most of which belong to UN and international organizations and various entities.

“The Israeli occupation is deliberately preventing their entry as part of a systematic policy of engineering starvation, siege, and chaos.”

The media office described the situation as a “full-fledged war crime,” adding that it violates international law and contributes to what it called the ongoing crime of genocide against Gaza’s residents.

“We hold the Israeli occupation, along with the states involved through silence or complicity, fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement added.

The office called for the immediate and unconditional entry of all detained trucks, the full reopening of border crossings, and the safe delivery of aid to Gaza’s civilians “before it is too late.”