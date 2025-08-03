Five children killed in mortar shell explosion

LAKKI MARWAT: Five children lost their lives and 12 others were critically injured after a mortar shell they mistook for a toy exploded in the Sarband area of Lakki Marwat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday. The children had found the unexploded shell in a field and brought it to their village, unaware of the danger it posed.

The explosion prompted an emergency response at City Hospital Lakki, where all medical staff were called in immediately. The hospital treated a total of 17 casualties, five of whom were declared dead upon arrival, while the remaining 12 were receiving urgent medical care. The hospital remained on high alert, providing emergency aid to the injured.

The Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the scene, gathered evidence, and began investigating the incident. The injured were later transferred to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu. Bannu’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sajjad Khan, visited the hospital to meet with the victims and their families. He expressed his condolences and assured the families that the authorities would provide all necessary support and ensure those responsible would be held accountable.

In a separate incident, a landmine explosion in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, resulted in two deaths and left another person severely injured. Local sources reported that villagers had attempted to remove a suspected explosive device when it detonated. The victims, Zahid Chakarani and Wishu Chakarani, died on the spot, while a third individual, Sada Chakarani, sustained critical injuries and is receiving treatment.

The explosion has drawn attention to the ongoing threat of unexploded ordnance in Dera Bugti. The presence of landmines in populated areas continues to pose a significant risk, particularly to children. Local communities and human rights groups are calling for a thorough clearance of the landmines in the district to mitigate further danger and reduce the climate of fear in the region.

In a significant security update, Pakistani forces have eliminated 892 terrorists, including 24 high-profile commanders, in intelligence-based operations across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa over the past seven months. The operations, which targeted terrorist networks in several districts, including the merged tribal areas, have been instrumental in weakening insurgent groups.

The operations began in January with 142 terrorists killed, including 10 commanders. February saw another 157 eliminated, followed by 133 in March, and 163 in April. The campaign continued into May, June, and July, with 88, 96, and 113 terrorists neutralized respectively. These successful operations have contributed to improved security in the province.