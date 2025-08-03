Drowning in the deluge

Relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, claiming at least 234 lives since late June, including 113 children and 42 women, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Tragic incidents include entire families swept away while crossing streams, homes collapsing, and tourists stranded due to landslides in Kaghan Valley and Babusar Top. In Gilgit-Baltistan, high-level floods inundated villages and destroyed infrastructure, forcing mass evacuations. Urban flooding hit Rawalpindi and Islamabad hard, where water entered homes and swept away multiple victims.

Authorities have issued glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) alerts for KP and GB, warning of continued rain and increased risk of landslides, flash floods, and infrastructure damage. Relief operations are underway nationwide, with NDMA coordinating rescue missions, setting up relief camps, and distributing food and supplies, with all departments on high alert to ensure swift relief for affected populations. The scale of destruction highlights Pakistan’s deepening vulnerability to climate-driven monsoon extremes.

This recurring cycle of climate catastrophe is no longer just a natural challenge, it is now a structural and existential crisis. Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, finds itself on the frontlines of a global climate emergency. Every year, it bears the disproportionate burden of rising temperatures, melting glaciers, erratic rainfall patterns, and devastating floods. The most vulnerable, children, women, and the poor suffer first and suffer most. What we are witnessing is not merely a failure of disaster preparedness but a glaring injustice that calls for urgent global and national reckoning. The scenes unfolding in Swat, Chilas, and Rawalpindi are not accidents; they are the logical consequences of a wrecked climate system, and more tragically, broken political priorities, both international and domestic.

It is time for the world to act, not with sympathy but with responsibility. Wealthy nations that built their prosperity on fossil fuels must deliver on climate financing promises, not just mitigation support for green energy, but also adaptation funds to build resilience in climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan. The long-promised Loss and Damage fund must be swiftly operationalized and made easily accessible to countries that are drowning not in just rainwater, but in debt, displacement, and despair. Climate justice must move beyond global summits and into real homes, real communities, real budgets. It is unjust and immoral for nations that did not cause the climate crisis to be left alone in bearing its most catastrophic consequences.

But while the international community must step up, Pakistan cannot afford to wait for aid to prepare for its future. Climate change is not a distant threat, it is a lived reality. The monsoon now brings not just rain, but ruin. The country needs a national emergency strategy that treats climate change as the gravest threat to national security, economic development, and public health. This begins with strengthening early warning systems, expanding and training disaster response units, reinforcing vulnerable infrastructure, and relocating communities from high-risk zones. Urban planning must be radically overhauled. Unregulated construction in floodplains and mountainous areas must stop. Drainage systems in major cities need massive investment and reengineering. Emergency shelters must be established and stocked before the crisis hits, not after.

In rural and mountainous regions, deforestation has increased the frequency of landslides, while fragile bridges and roads repeatedly cut off access to affected areas. Our glacial regions are melting faster than ever before, and we must develop local capacity to monitor glacial activity, predict GLOFs, and evacuate populations in advance. Provincial disaster management authorities need both financial and technical empowerment to operate effectively at the grassroots level. Community-based resilience programs must be designed and funded to train locals in emergency response, water management, and climate-smart agriculture. This is not merely about protecting lives during floods, it is about securing livelihoods, food systems, and Pakistan’s long-term development trajectory.

Moreover, climate adaptation must become an inter-ministerial priority, not confined to the Ministry of Climate Change alone. Education, health, planning, water, and finance ministries all need to coordinate under a singular climate resilience framework. Climate literacy must be integrated into school curricula, empowering the next generation with the knowledge to live with, adapt to, and eventually reverse the climate crisis. The media, civil society, and private sector must be brought into the fold to create a whole-of-society response.

Pakistan must also invest in data. The country still lacks granular, localized data on weather, glacial melt, and land use without which intelligent planning is impossible. Partnerships with international climate institutions can help bridge this gap. Satellite imagery, AI-powered forecasting, and mobile-based alert systems must become standard tools of governance. At the same time, Pakistan’s diplomacy must centre climate resilience as a core foreign policy agenda, pressing for climate justice, fair funding, and technology transfers at every global forum.

The 2025 monsoon crisis is a brutal reminder that time is not on our side. Lives have been lost, futures upended, and homes turned into graveyards, not because of fate, but because of failures. This must be the last time we treat a monsoon disaster as a seasonal inconvenience. The new normal demands a new national resolve.

Climate change is no longer an environmental issue, it is a humanitarian, economic, and moral emergency. Pakistan is at a tipping point. Either we confront this crisis with the urgency it demands, or we condemn generations to suffer the consequences of inaction. The rain will return next year, fiercer and more unforgiving. The question is, will we be ready?