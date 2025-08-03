CSS 2026 exam schedule revealed by FPSC, with applications starting in August

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the schedule for the CSS 2026 examination, marking a key step in preparing candidates for government service in Pakistan.

The examination will be divided into two phases: Phase one will consist of the MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT), while phase two will involve the written examination.

According to the FPSC, the public notice for MPT online applications will be released on August 10, 2025, with the application window open from August 11 to August 25, 2025. The MPT exam is scheduled for November 9, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the MPT will be eligible to appear for the written exam.

The public notice for the written examination will be issued on December 14, 2025, with applications accepted from December 15 to December 30, 2025. The written exam is set to commence on February 4, 2026.

In a major policy change, the National Assembly has approved an increase in the age limit for CSS applicants from 30 to 35 years, effective from 2026 onwards. Additionally, candidates will now be allowed one extra attempt, making the exam more accessible and inclusive.

The FPSC also noted that the CSS 2026 exam schedule is provisional and may be subject to change.