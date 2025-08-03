Crack down on PTI ahead of Aug 5 protest

LAHORE: In the lead-up to the planned protest on August 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing an intensifying crackdown, with party leaders going into hiding, workers reporting home raids, and several bank accounts allegedly being frozen.

PTI leaders and workers claim that police forces across Punjab have escalated efforts to suppress the protest by engaging in a campaign of intimidation. Since August 1, many party workers have reported that police have been visiting homes, pressuring them to sign affidavits promising not to participate in the protest. This has caused widespread panic within PTI ranks, with several leaders opting to go underground to avoid arrest.

In addition to the ground-level pressure tactics, reports have surfaced that financial restrictions are being imposed on PTI leadership. The bank account of Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, a senior PTI office-bearer in Punjab, has been frozen, with other similar cases being reported by the party. These actions have further fueled concerns among PTI members as the authorities continue their efforts to prevent the protest from taking place.