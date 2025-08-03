NATIONAL

COAS stresses ‘civil-military synergy’ as Army inducts Z-10ME attack helicopters

By Staff Report
  • Field Marshal Asim Munir presides over induction ceremony during a visit to Multan Garrison
  • COAS lauds troops exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency
  • Army chief also engages with members of academia and civil society, underscores significance of national unity, and a whole-of-nation approach in countering hybrid threats
  • Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, Z-10ME is all-weather platform and capable of precision strike operations day and night

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the induction ceremony of the Z-10ME attack helicopter into Pakistan Army Aviation during a visit to the Multan Garrison, the military’s media wing reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats.”

During his visit, the army chief also witnessed a firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges.

“The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries,” the ISPR statement said.

Interacting with troops, the COAS lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency. He appreciated the successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Army’s firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare.

Furthermore, Field Marshal Munir was also briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities, where he expressed satisfaction over the high standards of readiness.

The COAS engaged with members of academia and civil society in an interactive session, where he underscored the significance of national unity, civil-military synergy, and a whole-of-nation approach in countering hybrid threats and fostering societal cohesion.

Earlier, upon arrival at Multan Garrison, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Multan.

