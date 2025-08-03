‘Clear message’ conveyed to Gandapur not to allow any operation in KP: Imran Khan

PTI founder says ‘Confrontation between army and people destroys the institution of the army’

Asserts issues should be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the system there; besides, relations with Afghanistan should also be improved

KP CM-initiated regional jirgas begin and tribal elders and elected public representatives from Khyber and Orakzai attend it

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has conveyed a “clear message” to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, asking him not to allow any military operation in the province or its tribal areas, it appeared on Saturday.

In a message from Imran posted today on his X account, which is not operated by him, the former prime minister said, “I convey a clear message to Ali Amin that the federation must not be allowed to conduct another military operation in KP and the tribal areas.”

Earlier this week, security forces launched ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ against terrorists in Bajaur’s Lowi Mamund tehsil and imposed a three-day curfew in the region. However, a day later, the PK government, led by Ali Gandapur and his party strongly opposed any military operation, terming the move as an overstepping of the constitutional limits. But the next day, CM Gandapur appeared to have thrown full weight behind a “targeted operation” against militants. His statement came in complete contrast to the one issued on Tuesday night following a PTI parliamentary meeting, in which he vowed to take stringent measures, such as the withdrawal of the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulations 2011.

Though CM Gandapur took a U-turn, his party, the ruling PTI, had denounced the Bajaur operation, alleging that the decision bypassed the constitutionally elected government and it was nothing but a “dangerous replay of past mistakes.”

“Confrontation between the army and the people destroys the institution of the army. Operations are not a solution to any problem. Issues should be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the system there. Afghanistan is our Muslim neighbouring country. Relations with them should also be improved, and issues should be addressed through discussions.”

Responding to the party founder’s instruction from his personal account, Gandapur said that keeping in mind Imran’s thinking, he had hosted today the first of several jirgas on restoring law and order in the province.

‘علی امین کو واضح پیغام دیتا ہوں کہ خیبرپختونخوا اور قبائلی علاقوں میں وفاق کو ایک اور فوجی آپریشن کی ہرگز اجازت نہیں دینی چاہیئے۔ فوج اور عوام کے آمنے سامنے آنے سے فوج کا ادراہ تباہ ہوتا ہے۔ آپریشن کسی مسئلے کا حل نہیں ہے۔ وہاں کے نظام کے مطابق بات چیت سے مسائل حل کریں۔… https://t.co/PfANDdmytQ — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) August 2, 2025

Similarly, media reports claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan has criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, suggesting that he should resign if he fails to maintain law and order in the province, according to sources.

“If Ali Amin Gandapur cannot restore peace, he should step down,” reports quoted the PTI founder as saying.

He further remarked that if Gandapur is unable to resolve governance issues, someone else should be given a chance.

Privileges reinstated

Meanwhile, sources added that the PTI founder’s jail privileges have been reinstated, including access to books and newspapers. Additionally, he was allowed a one-hour phone conversation with his children on the previous day.

He reportedly told prison officials that his children are welcome to visit him. However, he learned during the phone call that their National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) had expired.

Imran, as per sources, said he had never asked his children to come to Pakistan for political protests.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

At least 476 incidents of terrorism were reported across KP during the first seven months of 2025, according to a police report.

Regional Jirgas began

Meanwhile, in a post on X, a statement from the CM Office said the regional jirgas began on Saturday and were attended by tribal elders and elected public representatives from the Khyber and Orakzai districts, as well as representatives from the tribal subdivisions of Darra Adam Khel and Hassan Khel.

It added that 150 tribal elders from the aforementioned areas, six MPAs, three MNAs and one senator participated in the jirga.

The statement added that the CM’s adviser on information, the KP chief secretary, the inspector general of police, and commissioners and deputy commissioners were also present in the jirga.

وزیراعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا @AliAminKhanPTI کی میزبانی میں آل پارٹیز کانفرنس کے بعد امن وامان سے متعلق علاقائی جرگوں کے انعقاد کا سلسلہ شروع۔ اِس سلسلہ کا پہلا علاقائی مشاورت جرگہ آج وزیراعلیٰ ہاؤس میں منعقد ہوا۔ جرگہ میں ضلع خیبر اور اورکزئی کے علاوہ ٹرائبل سب ڈویژنز درہ آدم خیل اور… pic.twitter.com/zMyn5jRuEM — Chief Minister KP (@KPChiefMinister) August 2, 2025

The statement listed down the recommendations made by the jirga, such as ensuring unity against terrorism to restore peace, as well as declaring that displacement amid the ongoing military operation was “unacceptable under any circumstances.”

“Development is linked to peace, and it will accelerate when peace is restored,” the statement said. “No one has asked for any resources of the province, including minerals, nor has it been given to anyone, nor will it be given to anyone.

“Tribal elders have recommended to the federal government that arrangements should be made to send a jirga of the provincial government and tribal elders for negotiations with Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The statement said that the jirga should receive resources and cooperation to achieve this, adding that the next regional jirga would be held in the Mohmand and Bajaur districts. A third jirga would be held in North and South Waziristan, while the fourth would be convened in Kurram district.

No dates were given for the jirgas in this statement.

“Immediately after the regional jirgas, a grand jirga will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister,” the statement added.