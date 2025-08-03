Body of teacher recovered after tragic plunge with children

KARACHI: The body of Aurangzeb Alam, a schoolteacher who jumped into the sea with his two young children near Do Darya on Thursday, was found near China Port on Saturday.

Alam, who was involved in a custody dispute, took his children with him after a court hearing. Overcome by despair, he leapt into the sea with them.

His brother, Sagheer Alam, identified the body. He said Aurangzeb, a resident of Orangi Town, was the father of three. One of his children, a six-year-old, lives with their mother.

Following the incident, a bystander alerted police. Edhi Foundation launched a search operation. Aurangzeb’s son Ahmad was found near the Pakistan Monument at Sea View, while his daughter Ayat’s body was recovered near the Sea View Clock Tower.