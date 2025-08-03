NATIONAL

Body of teacher recovered after tragic plunge with children

By News Desk

KARACHI: The body of Aurangzeb Alam, a schoolteacher who jumped into the sea with his two young children near Do Darya on Thursday, was found near China Port on Saturday.

Alam, who was involved in a custody dispute, took his children with him after a court hearing. Overcome by despair, he leapt into the sea with them.

His brother, Sagheer Alam, identified the body. He said Aurangzeb, a resident of Orangi Town, was the father of three. One of his children, a six-year-old, lives with their mother.

Following the incident, a bystander alerted police. Edhi Foundation launched a search operation. Aurangzeb’s son Ahmad was found near the Pakistan Monument at Sea View, while his daughter Ayat’s body was recovered near the Sea View Clock Tower.

News Desk

Iranian president arrives in Islamabad to boost cooperation, trade ties

