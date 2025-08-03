Barrister Saif claims of sugar mafia’s ties with ruling elite, demands investigation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has stated that the unchecked sugar mafia in the country is directly linked to the ruling elite, with no actions being taken against them due to their political influence.

In a statement, Barrister Saif criticized the government for its failure to control the sugar mafia, leaving the public at their mercy.

He pointed out that the sugar mafia’s ties to the ruling elite ensure their continued control over the market, with no one daring to take action against them. Saif accused the government of worsening the public’s suffering by allowing inflation to rise, while the wealth of the political elite continues to grow.

Barrister Saif also referred to a statement made on July 23, where he demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the “sugar scandal.” He alleged that, similar to the wheat industry, the sugar mill mafia manipulated exports and imports to gain undue benefits. He called for an independent investigation and strict punishment for those involved in the scandal.

The provincial adviser further stated that the sugar mill mafia is directly linked to the ruling elite, with several mills reportedly owned by the Sharif family, which allegedly earned billions of rupees through this manipulation.

Saif claimed that Rs38 billion had been extracted from the public to benefit the sugar mafia, with the ruling class continuing to exploit the people. Instead of providing relief, the government was accused of favoring the sugar mafia.

He pointed out that the Sharif family’s partnership with the sugar mafia has led to irreparable losses to national resources, first through sugar exports and now under the guise of sugar imports.

Saif also criticized the current government for raising sugar prices to Rs200 per kilogram through collusion with the sugar mafia, accusing them of abandoning the public to the mafia’s control while securing their own share of the profits.