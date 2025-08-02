Xi, Nepali president exchange congratulations on 70th anniversary of ties

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepali counterpart Ram Chandra Poudel on Friday exchanged congratulations on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting that China and Nepal are connected by mountains and rivers, and their friendly exchanges have a long history, Xi said that no matter how the international and regional situations change, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation, setting a model for friendly relations between countries with different social systems and of different sizes.

In recent years, China-Nepal relations have seen sound and stable development, and political mutual trust has grown ever stronger, said Xi, adding that the Belt and Road cooperation as well as cooperation in various fields have witnessed increasing expansion, and the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity between the two sides has been continuously deepened.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations, and is ready to work with Poudel to take the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in all fields, so as to better benefit the peoples of both countries, and contribute to regional peace and development.

For his part, Poudel said that over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have consistently upheld mutual trust, sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence, adding that their friendship has withstood the test of time.

Noting that China is a trustworthy neighbor and development partner of Nepal, he said Nepal is grateful for China’s long-standing support for its development and for respecting Nepal’s sovereignty and independence.

Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle and looks forward to working hand in hand with China to further deepen cooperation in various sectors, and realize the shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity, he added.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also exchanged congratulations.

Li said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with Nepal to take the 70th anniversary as an opportunity to accelerate the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as well as exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promote the continuous development of the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

Oli said that Nepal and China adhere to developing friendly relations based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Nepal highly appreciates China’s respect for Nepal’s sovereignty, independence and the development path it has chosen independently, and admires China’s great historical achievements.

Looking ahead, Nepal will continue to be committed to implementing the agreements reached between the two countries, and bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations, he said.