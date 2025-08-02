Utility Stores Corporation winds up operations nationwide

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) officially ceased its operations on Thursday, in accordance with the July 31 deadline set earlier this month for the closure of the state-owned enterprise.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production stated that the decision was in line with directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 28, as well as a board of directors meeting held earlier this month.

The notification read that all sales and purchases at utility stores have been halted as of July 31, with exceptions made only for the shifting of stock to warehouses, returning items to vendors, and handling store inventories. The notice also confirmed the permanent discontinuation of sales through the business-management suite Odoo, stating that all point-of-sale systems connected to Odoo would be deactivated across all stores from the same date.