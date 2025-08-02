NATIONAL

Utility Stores Corporation winds up operations nationwide

By Manal Jaffery

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) officially ceased its operations on Thursday, in accordance with the July 31 deadline set earlier this month for the closure of the state-owned enterprise.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production stated that the decision was in line with directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 28, as well as a board of directors meeting held earlier this month.

The notification read that all sales and purchases at utility stores have been halted as of July 31, with exceptions made only for the shifting of stock to warehouses, returning items to vendors, and handling store inventories. The notice also confirmed the permanent discontinuation of sales through the business-management suite Odoo, stating that all point-of-sale systems connected to Odoo would be deactivated across all stores from the same date.

Previous article
Sindh to launch crackdown on fake fertilisers
Next article
US deploying nuclear submarines in response to ‘provocative’ Russian comments: Trump
Manal Jaffery
Manal Jaffery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US deploying nuclear submarines in response to ‘provocative’ Russian comments: Trump

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in regions near Russia in response...

Sindh to launch crackdown on fake fertilisers

UN report confirms BLA-TTP collaboration, warns of growing regional instability

Tally rises to 120 as another PTI worker’s property forfeited in May 9 case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.