Suspect admits to killing lawyer Shamsul Islam in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspect allegedly involved in the murder of renowned lawyer Shamsul Islam has confessed to the crime in a video statement, alleging a long-standing personal dispute and failure to receive justice.

According to the video circulating on social media, Imran Afridi said Islam had allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed his father over a financial dispute involving Rs3.5 million.

He claimed the deceased lawyer then implicated his family in false cases, including terrorism charges against his brothers, and harassed women related to them through legal complications.

Afridi stated that he received no justice through the legal system and therefore decided to take revenge himself. He added that he acted alone in the murder and no family member, friend, or relative was involved. He appealed to law enforcement not to harass his associates.

Islam was shot dead a day earlier, and his son Daniyal was injured on the footsteps of Quran Academy in DHA phase VI when they were coming out after Friday prayers and a funeral. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan police station.

According to police, the incident appears to be the result of a personal enmity. In the initial investigation, Afridi, son of former gunman Nabi Gul Afridi, was named as the prime suspect.

A murder case of Nabi Gul had been registered at Boat Basin police station in 2021, and the family reportedly held Islam responsible for the killing.