Sixth monsoon spell to hit Punjab from August 5

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced that a fresh and intense monsoon spell is set to hit Lahore and several districts of Punjab from August 5, bringing widespread rainfall that will continue until August 9.

The upcoming sixth monsoon system comes after the current rain activity significantly weakened. While Lahore currently experiences intermittent clouds and sunshine, weather experts have warned of a sharp shift in conditions early next week.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Lahore today remains hot and humid, with temperatures expected to rise slightly. Humidity levels have surged above 75 percent, and light winds are blowing at 5 kilometres per hour. Citizens can expect alternating sunshine and cloud cover through the day.

However, this brief dry spell will likely end soon. “The sixth spell of monsoon will enter Punjab from August 5 and is expected to bring heavy rains in most districts,” said a PMD spokesperson.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also confirmed the forecast and issued alerts for urban areas and low-lying regions.

“Cloud buildup is already visible, and widespread rainfall is likely within the next 24 hours,” stated a PDMA spokesperson.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia added that low-level flooding has been observed at Khanki in the Chenab River, and at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa in the Indus River. However, the water flow in the Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers remains normal.

“Tarbela Dam is currently 89 percent full while Mangla Dam stands at 61 percent,” said Kathia, adding that river tributaries are also under regular monitoring to avoid any emergency situation.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious during the upcoming rain spell, especially in flood-prone and urban areas. Drainage systems are being checked, and emergency teams have been placed on standby.