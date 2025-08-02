Sindh to launch crackdown on fake fertilisers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to initiate a province-wide crackdown on fake fertilisers and agricultural medicines.

In a meeting with farmer leaders, Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar and Secretary Muhammad Zaman Narejo discussed various pressing issues. These included the enforcement of the Sindh Seed Act, the promotion of certified cotton varieties, and the ongoing shortage of fertilisers and water. They also addressed concerns regarding the uninterrupted supply of agricultural commodities in the region.