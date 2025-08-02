PTI slams Punjab govt over assembly chaos, vows to fight

LAHORE: In a fiery joint press conference at the Islamabad Press Club, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, and senior party leader Latif Khosa lashed out at the Punjab government over the suspension of 26 PTI lawmakers and what they called a systematic crackdown on democracy and dissent.

Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar accused the Punjab Chief Minister of ruling on a “fake mandate”, claiming that opposition members were subjected to political victimisation.

“Our workers were dragged from their homes, and our protest in the budget session is now being treated like a crime. If speaking out is an insult to the Queen, then the insult will continue!” he declared.

Bhachar criticised the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly for partiality, saying, “The Speaker tells us to resign and leave. Tell us, when has anyone ever been de-seated during assembly proceedings? Release the videos of those who hurled abuses—your own MPAs did it openly.”

He slammed the passage of the Rs. 509 billion supplementary budget allegedly by just 23 members, questioning the ethical and democratic legitimacy of the move. “We, 106 elected members, are united. If the assembly won’t function fairly, we will hold it on the streets—that will be the real assembly.”

Latif Khosa condemned what he called the trampling of human rights and mocked the suspension of exactly 26 members: “If they wanted, they could’ve suspended 25 or 27. This whole system has become a joke, and we will not let this joke continue.”

He accused the federal government and PPP leadership of backing an “artificial government” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and decried the denial of both parliamentary and street protest rights. “They are trying to bury the Constitution under fascism, but the people will not allow it,” he warned.

Khosa added, “You once rejected Bandial, and now you walk in his footsteps. This reference will fail. Your own MPs are afraid to return to their constituencies.”

Salman Akram Raja echoed the defiance, calling the entire political system “built on lies” and accusing state institutions of crushing legitimate public representatives. “There’s lawlessness at every level. Those who should uphold the law are violating it.”

He vowed to fight the suspensions and political persecution in courts and on the streets. “We will not be silent. We will reclaim our rights through the law—and through public protest. This country cannot remain in darkness. We will take Pakistan toward light and justice,” he concluded.