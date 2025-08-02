NATIONAL

PM orders separate airport immigration counters for foreigners to boost tourism, investment

By Stephen S Roach

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered the establishment of separate immigration counters at all international airports to facilitate foreign passengers and boost tourism and investment.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said the decision was taken to “promote tourism in the country, ensure continuity of business activities and facilitate foreign investment”.

It added that the establishment of the counters would reduce the immigration processing time at the airports.

The statement also said that Pakistanis returning to the country would be able to complete their immigration process in a shorter time after the establishment of separate and designated counters for foreigners.

“The initiative is part of a strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and friendly for global tourists, investors, and business delegations,” the PMO said.

In February, Pakistan won the Best Partner Pavilion Award at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025. The two-day event is the largest US travel show organised annually for travel enthusiasts from across the world.

In January, Gilgit-Baltistan was included in CNN’s list of top 25 destinations to visit in 2025.

