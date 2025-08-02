Opposition rejects ‘engineered politics’ at APC, calls for restoration of democracy

ISLAMABAD: The opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad on Thursday saw senior political leaders rallying for the restoration of democracy, the supremacy of the constitution, and an end to what they termed engineered politics and judicial victimization.

With a strong demand to restore democracy and respect the will of the people, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emphasized that no political solution could succeed unless the voices and votes of citizens were respected. “Some are trying to end democracy, but democracy will continue. We will bring constitutional supremacy, free the judiciary, and repeal the 26th Amendment,” he stated, as the APC began under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance formed by opposition parties against the government.

The APC brought together leaders from major opposition groups, including PTI, PKMAP, former senators, legal experts, and civil society members. Initially planned at a hotel in Islamabad, the event had to be relocated to the Tarlai farmhouse of former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar after the hotel unexpectedly canceled the booking.

During the conference, opposition leaders voiced concern over what they described as the collapse of constitutional order, political victimization, and the erosion of civilian authority. The leaders condemned the recent prison sentences handed to PTI leaders, which they called politically motivated.

The TTAP leaders called for the establishment of a neutral election commission, the restoration of judicial independence, and the end of a “scripted” political system allegedly imposed by unelected forces. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, PKMAP and TTAP chief, denounced repeated violations of the constitution by powerful institutions, recalling that a former dictator had dismissed the country’s founding document as mere paper. “States do not run on bullets or batons. They are governed through social contracts; and our constitution is that contract,” he said.

Achakzai appealed to judges, generals, lawyers, scholars, and citizens who believe in constitutional supremacy to join the movement. He clarified that TTAP was not formed at the behest of any institution but was dedicated to ensuring parliamentary sovereignty and constitutional rule.

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar condemned the wave of convictions against PTI leaders, calling it a “black day in Pakistan’s history.” The conference also reacted strongly to news of a decision by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad, which sentenced several PTI lawmakers to 10 years in prison. TTAP spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain Ahmad announced that the APC had unanimously passed a resolution condemning the verdicts, which they labeled politically motivated.

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi pointed out that despite efforts to sideline PTI by denying it an election symbol, the public still sought to vote for PTI founder Imran Khan. “Now they want to keep him in jail; it’s a farce,” Hashmi said, emphasizing that true national unity could only be achieved through winning hearts, not through force. He also highlighted Gwadar’s untapped potential as an example of Pakistan’s resource wealth, which could be utilized if the country were governed justly.

Balochistan’s former senator Lashkari Raisani called for a “Truth and Justice Commission” to investigate those responsible for weakening the Constitution. He asked if the political parties would engage with the establishment or take collective action inside or outside the “dummy parliament,” urging a decision on whether Pakistan would move forward as a true parliamentary democracy or remain under the control of powerful institutions.

Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas echoed similar concerns, stating that the constitution had been suspended and the pillars of the state had allegedly collapsed. “The people no longer trust this system. Only the rule of law and the revival of the constitution can rescue Pakistan from this crisis,” he said.

JI’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan criticized the election commission, calling it a tool of the establishment and labeling the current parliament as a scripted show. “Those who won are in jail. Those who lost have filled the seats in the name of democracy,” he remarked.

The conference will continue on Friday with further discussions expected to outline a political roadmap for the restoration of democracy and electoral reforms. TTAP is positioning itself as a growing force against what it calls unconstitutional interference in political affairs.