Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam accord warm welcome to Iranian President

Accompany by Punjab CM and cabinet members, President Pezeshkian visits Allama Iqbal’s tomb

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had an enthusiastic handshake with the President of Islamic Republic of Iran H.E Masoud Pezeshkian, while welcoming him along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at Lahore Airport.

The chief minister welcomed the visiting President on his arrival in Lahore. He was presented bouquets on his first official visit to Pakistan.

The visiting Iranian President H.E Masoud Pezhakian expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and had a formal meeting with President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Lahore Airport Lounge. Later, she accompanied the visiting president to Mazar-e-Iqbal.

Main highways from Lahore Airport to Allama Iqbal’s tomb were decorated with welcome banners. Upon their arrival at Hazuri Bagh, Iranian President H.E Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other delegation members were warmly welcomed by Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharat and Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Along with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the visiting president entered Dr Allama Iqbal’s tomb accompanied by Punjab Rangers. A salute was presented to them by a smart and agile contingent of Punjab Rangers. H.E Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Iqbal Shrine and laid flowers. He paid tribute to the poet of the East and laid flowers. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led prayers at the Iqbal shrine and recited Fateha.

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran recorded his impressions in the guest book, and along with his delegation, took a group photo with the chief minister, who thanked the visiting president for his visit to Lahore and called him an honor for the people of Punjab. She saw off the guest president and his companions at Lahore Airport. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab IG Police Usman Anwar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.