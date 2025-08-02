World

Muslim passenger slapped during panic attack on Indian airline

By News Desk

NEW DELHI: A disturbing incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger and calls for punitive action after a Muslim passenger suffering a panic attack was slapped by a fellow traveller.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place on Friday as the flight was taxiing for take-off.

A young Muslim man began exhibiting signs of distress, reportedly sobbing and pleading to be let off the plane. Instead of offering assistance, one passenger physically assaulted him by slapping him across the face as he walked past, an act that was captured on video and widely circulated online.

The shocking footage drew immediate condemnation, with many social media users decrying the incident as a blatant act of Islamophobia. Commentators demanded that the aggressor be permanently banned from flying and placed on India’s no-fly list for unruly passengers.

In response to the backlash, IndiGo issued a statement condemning the assault, calling the behaviour “completely unacceptable” and reaffirming its commitment to the safety and dignity of all passengers.

The airline said that the attacker was handed over to security authorities upon arrival and that the incident had been reported to the relevant regulatory agencies.

The airline is now going to initiate action under the unruly flyer rules that could see him being put on the no fly list for some time.

“Our crew acted in accordance with established standard operating procedures,” the airline said, adding that the remaining flight was uneventful after the situation was de-escalated and the distressed passenger was comforted by staff and other passengers.

Medical professionals commenting on the incident said that passengers experiencing panic attacks must be treated with empathy and compassion, not hostility.

Meanwhile, social media users have continued to demand justice, with many urging IndiGo and aviation regulators to take strong disciplinary measures against the assailant to set a precedent for zero tolerance against discriminatory and violent behaviour in air travel.

