Land acquisition for M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway set to begin this month

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications that land acquisition for the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project is scheduled to begin within the next month.

The M-6 project, set to start in April 2026, will be funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). During the meeting, the NHA confirmed that it has requested advance procurement approval from the bank and will formally write to the Sindh government to start the land acquisition process.

The committee, chaired by Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, reviewed several key infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity and road safety. It also examined the ministry’s responses to prior recommendations.

The committee raised concerns about the absence of the communications ministry secretary and issued a warning that repeated non-attendance would be brought before the House and Privilege Committee for necessary action.

Another issue discussed was the NHA’s third toll rate increase in a short period, which some members felt contradicted the NHA’s policy of revising rates every three years. The committee instructed the NHA to provide a detailed justification for the increase at the next meeting.

The inspector general (IG) of the Motorway Police also briefed the committee on the legal framework under which cases are registered against motorists exceeding the 150-kilometre-per-hour speed limit on the motorways.