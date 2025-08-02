Katcha’s wanted ringleader Najmi Lund neutralized in Rajanpur IBO

Injured accomplice nabbed; gangster was wanted numerous cases of heinous nature

LAHORE/RAJANPUR: The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have neutralized a notorious Katcha gangster Najam alias Najmi Lund, in a targeted operation in Katcha of Rajanpur, the police spokesperson confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that Najmi Lund was wanted in numerous heinous cases in the region.

He said that the Rajanpur police carried out a targeted operation against Katcha criminals, killing the notorious gang leader identified as Najam, alias Najmi Lund, a history-sheeter wanted in numerous cases of a heinous nature.

“One dacoit was arrested in injured condition,” the Punjab Police spokesperson said while sharing details of the operation. He stated that during an intelligence-based operation by the Rajanpur Police, a fierce exchange of fire took place between the criminals and the police. As a result, Najam Lund, a dacoit wanted for dozens of heinous crimes, including buffalo theft, murder, and kidnapping for ransom, was killed. The body of the deceased dacoit was taken into police custody, and further legal action has begun,” he said, adding that Rajanpur Police also set ablaze the criminals’ hideouts.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar lauded Rajanpur Police for the significant success against Katcha criminals. Rajanpur DPO Farooq Amjad said that the successful operation was carried out applying modern technology and a well-organized strategy. A heavy contingent of district police and elite forces participated in the operation.

302 Search and Sweep Operations Conducted across Punjab

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued intelligence-based search, sweep, and combing operations across the province, including Lahore. In the past 24 hours, a total of 302 search and sweep operations were conducted across the province, a spokesperson for the police informed, stating that 10,989 suspicious individuals were checked, and 54 were taken into custody.

So far this year, a total of 85,169 search, sweep, and combing operations have been carried out across the province. Over 2.9 million suspicious individuals were checked, and 13,122 suspicious persons were arrested. A large quantity of illegal weapons was recovered from criminals, including 289 rifles, 2,101 pistols, 261 shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, he added.