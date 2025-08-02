Iranian president’s visit to further advance bilateral ties between two brotherly countries: Tarar

Information Minister says the entire nation welcomed Iranian President to Pakistan on ‘a very crucial visit’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the entire nation welcomed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian along with his delegation, which would spend a busy day in Pakistan to further advance the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Their stay in Islamabad included bilateral meetings and a warm reception, the minister said while talking to the media along with Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa after reviewing the arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Lahore on two day state visit where he was received by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Iran’s President paid visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in the historic city where he laid floral wreathe on the tom and offered fateha. Later, he left for Islamabad after brief stay in Lahore.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arriving in Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a spokesman of the Foreign Office earlier said.

Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, other senior ministers, and high-ranking officials.

The FO said President Pezeshkian will meet President Zardari, the Chairman of the Senate, and the Speaker and also hold delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit aimed at promoting political, economic, and cultural relations, a spokesman earlier said.

Tarar said the whole route from airport has been decorated with Pakistani and Iranian flags, while portraits of Pakistani and Iranian leadership are displayed across the city, creating an environment of festivity in Islamabad to welcome the Iranian president.

“This is a very crucial visit, as the Iranian president is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” the minister said, adding that their meeting took place in Azerbaijan that was further supplemented with a successful visit of the prime minister to Iran along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Previously, he said, multiple trade initiatives came under discussion during the former Iranian president, the martyred Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan.

The minister said joint border markets and cooperation for advancing trade volume would be discussed in today’s visit.

“This visit has immense importance in further advancing Pakistan-Iran relations, especially trade and investment cooperation,” Tarar noted.