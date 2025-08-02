India’s Operation Mahadev holds no significance for Pakistan: FO

FO spokesperson terms Home Minister Shah’s statement based on ‘lies and fictional storytelling’

Rejects narrative of a ‘new normal”, describes mutual respect for sovereignty, UN Charter as only foundation for bilateral ties

Criticises Indian leaders’ statements about IWT, calling them unfounded and in violation of international obligations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed India’s assertions and claims regarding “Operation Mahadev” as meaningless, saying the narrative holds no importance in Islamabad’s view.

During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement was based on “lies and fictional storytelling.”

He stressed that Pakistan categorically rejects India’s nuclear blackmailing rhetoric and the strategic relevance attached to the so-called Operation Mahadev.

Indian Home Minister Shah, earlier this week, claimed before the parliament that Indian security forces recovered Pakistani voter identity cards and locally made chocolates from three men killed in a gun battle in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who, according to him, were involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The spokesperson described Indian political leaders’ remarks in the Lok Sabha concerning Operation Sindoor as baseless and provocative, saying that New Delhi is distorting facts and attempting to justify unprovoked aggression.

He also condemned the Indian attack carried out on the night of May 6 and 7 without any investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

He said the attack resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, and India completely failed to achieve its strategic objectives. “Pakistan responded decisively by targeting Indian aircraft and assets,” he noted.

He added that Pakistan had proposed a transparent and independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which India rejected. “Instead of cooperating, India chose the path of aggression, unilaterally becoming judge, jury, and executioner,” he said.

Khan urged Indian leaders to admit their losses and recognize the need for third-party involvement in such matters. “In May 2025, Pakistan gave a robust and successful military response to Indian aggression,” he reiterated.

Rejecting India’s narrative of a “new normal”, Khan said Pakistan sees mutual respect for sovereignty and the UN Charter as the only foundation for bilateral relations.

He also criticised Indian leaders’ statements about the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them unfounded and in violation of international obligations. “India’s unilateral suspension of the treaty is an affront to global agreements,” he said, adding that India’s pride in unlawful actions is regrettable.

Khan slammed India for spreading disinformation, inciting war hysteria, and destabilizing the region through inflammatory rhetoric. In contrast, Pakistan, he emphasized, seeks regional peace, stability, and meaningful dialogue.

On the Pahalgam incident, he pointed out that the suspects had been eliminated even before India’s parliamentary debate began, exposing the hollowness of the Indian narrative.

Iranian president to visit Pakistan on Saturday: FO

The Foreign Office on Friday confirmed that Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a state visit to Pakistan over the weekend.

Iran’s IRNA news agency had reported on Wednesday that the Iranian president’s political adviser, Mehdi Sanai, had said Pezeshkian was due to visit Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day trip with discussions with “cultural and commercial elites” on the agenda.

In a statement today, the FO confirmed the development, saying the Iranian president “will pay a state visit to Pakistan on August 2-3, 2025,” at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation.

Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.

The FO said Dr Pezeshkian will meet President Zardari and also hold delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz.

“This marks Dr. Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as president of Iran. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last visited Iran on May 26, 2025. The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO said.