Five Elite Force cops martyred in attack on Sadiqabad checkpoint

Punjab IGP pays rich tribute to martyred Elite Force personnel, vows to bring the dacoits of Katcha area to justice

Funeral prayer of five martyrs offered at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines

SADIQABAD/LAHORE: Five Elite Force personnel were martyred and two others received critical wounds, while one dacoit was killed when over a dozen outlaws attacked Shekhani Police checkpoint in Sadiqabad’s Mahi Chowk Friday morning, the police confirmed.

According to the police spokesman, dozens of dacoits attacked the Shekhani Police checkpoint with heavy weapons. He said that five personnel of Elite Force were martyred while fighting the criminals, while two others sustained critical wounds.

The injured cops were admitted to the hospital.

The police spokesperson said that upon receiving information about the attack, DPO Irfan Ali Samoun reached the spot along with a police contingent.

He said that the martyred policemen were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, Nakheel, Constable Khalil and Ghazanfar while the dead bodies were shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

The dacoits targeted the police post with rocket launchers. DPO Samoun said the outlaws would be brought to justice.

A heavy police force team reached the area, and all roads leading to Katcha area were cordoned off, with the enhancement of security and patrolling. The fight against the attacking robbers is ongoing, and they are being pursued, the police spokesman said.

“The attackers were equipped with modern weapons and the police have launched a search operation and are using modern weapons and armored vehicles to arrest or kill the dacoits,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of five police personnel martyred in the cowardly attack by dacoits on Sheikhani police checkpoint. He along with senior officers reached Rahim Yar Khan, visited the site of the incident and police camps. He also sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur and the ordered DPO Rahim Yar Khan to immediately arrest the dacoits involved in the incident and to accelerate the ongoing operation.

Funeral prayers of the martyred personnel

The funeral prayer of five police personnel martyred in the attack on Sheikhani Police Post was offered at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines. Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Additional IG Elite Force Waqar Abbasi, the Commissioner of Bahawalpur, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Ghotki, DPO Rahim Yar Khan, DPO Rajanpur, Rangers, Pakistan Army officers, families of the martyrs, media representatives, senior police officers, and personnel participated in the funeral prayer.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a well-disciplined police contingent presented the guard of honor to the mortal remains of the martyrs. The Punjab IGP saluted the mortal remains of the martyrs and draped floral sheets. He said he saluted the courage and bravery of the personnel and paid tribute to their heirs.

“Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1,650 brave martyrs and will bring the robbers and miscreants of the Katcha area to justice,” he vowed.

Dr Usman Anwar also met with the families of the martyrs and assured them that no effort would be spared for the welfare of the families of the martyred police personnel. “The families of the martyrs are the responsibility of the Police Department, and it will be fulfilled at all costs,” he stated.

Later, the mortal remains of the martyred police personnel were sent to their native areas for burial.

After the funeral, while replying to media persons queries, the Punjab IGP said that despite rocket launcher fire, the Punjab Police personnel continued to confront the dacoits bravely and gallantly. He reiterated the commitment to the protection and safety of the people of Rahim Yar Khan and Punjab, emphasizing that the Punjab police would never hesitate to offer any sacrifice while discharging “this sacred duty.”

“The war against the criminals will continue until they are completely eliminated,” Dr Anwar reaffirmed the pledge.

Meanwhile, a Punjab Police spokesperson said that among those who attained the rank of martyrdom in the cowardly attack by the dacoits are Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, and Nakheel from Bahawalnagar, while Khalil and Ghazanfar belong to Rahim Yar Khan. Meanwhile, the Rahim Yar Khan DPO said that during the police pursuit and exchange of fire with the dacoits, one attacking dacoit was also killed.