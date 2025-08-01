NATIONAL

Vawda accuses senior PTI members of betraying Imran Khan

By Manal Jaffery

Senator Faisal Vawda has accused senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of betraying its founder, Imran Khan, claiming that he is being “stabbed in the back” by his own people.

In a post on the social media platform X, Vawda revealed that he had previously informed the nation about positive news coming from the United States, which he claimed had now arrived. He also pointed fingers at PTI’s so-called “ideological” members, alleging that they were betraying both the party and its founder. Vawda specifically named his friend Gandapur and accused PTI members of offering their services to save themselves.

Further, Vawda raised concerns about financial misdealings within the party, questioning “transactions worth billions of rupees.”

