Tarar hails Faisalabad ATC verdicts in May 9 cases as ‘historic precedent’

Information Minister says ‘sinister motives’ behind the May 9 riots exposed and defeated

Says country now on a path of unity and progress, with the legal actions reinforcing national stability

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday hailed the recent court verdicts against those involved in the May 9 riots, calling them a “historic precedent” that will deter future conspiracies against the state.

Talking to the media, Tarar termed the ransacking of Lahore’s Jinnah House to the work of “professional dacoits” and emphasized that the culprits have now been sentenced. “The verdicts have set a precedent; henceforth, no one would dare to commit such a conspiracy again,” he stated.

Earlier, a Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Thursday sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders—including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul—to 10 years in prison over their involvement in cases related to the May 9, 2023, violence.

In the case related to the attack on a sensitive institution, the court awarded punishments to 108 out of 185 accused, while the rest were acquitted.

The court sentenced Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul to 10 years in prison. Member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also sentenced to 10 years in jail. Junaid Afzal Sahi received a 3-year prison sentence, which is the shortest sentence given by the court.

The Faisalabad ATC acquitted Fawad Chaudhry, and Zain Qureshi, the son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 75 others in the cases.

In a separate case registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad Police Station, the court sentenced 60 individuals, while 7 of the 67 accused were acquitted.

Information Minister Tarar said the country is now on a path of unity and progress, with the legal actions reinforcing national stability.

Tarar said the “sinister motives” behind the May 9 events have been exposed and defeated.

Hostile rhetoric against the state has been neutralized and Pakistan has established its hegemony, he said, adding “Modi is being grilled in the Indian parliament as a defeated Modi and a defeated person.”

Tarar welcomed the verdicts awarded to those involved in May 9 riots, describing them as a “good omen” for Pakistan. He reiterated that the destruction of public property would no longer be tolerated and that justice has prevailed.