State of emergency declared in 37 flood-affected areas of Gilgit-Baltistan

The Gilgit-Baltistan government declared a state of emergency on Thursday across 37 areas impacted by devastating flash floods. The catastrophic event has claimed at least 10 lives, mostly tourists, left several others missing, and caused an estimated Rs 20 billion in damages.

According to a notification issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department, the emergency status has been applied to locations across Diamer, Gilgit, Ghizer, Skardu, Shigar, Ghanche, Nagar, and Kharmang. These regions have been severely affected by the monsoon rains of 2025, which triggered the flash floods.

The affected areas include parts of District Gilgit, Ghizer, Nagar, Diamer, Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar, and Kharmang, where local residents have suffered significant losses. The damage includes human casualties, loss of livestock, destruction of homes, infrastructure, and crops.

A spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Faizullah Faraq, confirmed the tragic toll during a press briefing. He reported that 10 people have died, most of whom were tourists visiting the region. Four others were injured, and efforts are ongoing to locate 10 to 15 missing tourists.

The floods also swept away 22 vehicles. In response, the provincial government has allocated Rs 440 million to restore essential infrastructure, including water, power, and road services. Immediate relief efforts are underway, with tents, blankets, food supplies, and kitchen sets being distributed to displaced families. Furthermore, efforts are being made to rebuild 509 homes that were destroyed.

The scale of the disaster is immense, and the government is calling for federal support. The spokesperson expressed hope that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would assist in providing aid to those affected by the tragedy.