‘Sorrowful Day for Democracy’: Barrister Gohar says to challenge ATC verdict

PTI chief says a decision on whether to boycott assemblies or launch movement will be made soon

Our mandate stolen, our leader imprisoned, and the doors of justice have been shut on us: PTI chairman

HRCP says use of anti-terror laws to try civilians raises serious due-process concerns

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar reacted strongly to the court sentences handed down to party leaders and announced the party will challenge the decision in the high courts, saying that a decision on whether to boycott the assemblies or launch a movement will be made soon.

In an emergency press conference alongside Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Barrister Gohar said, “Today is a sorrowful day for democracy. Our mandate has been stolen, our leader is imprisoned, and the doors of justice have been shut on us.”

“We will raise the issue with PTI Founder Imran Khan on the future course of action regarding whether we should return to the parliament or launch a movement,” he added.

He said that the “political cases against PTI members were baseless,” adding that the PTI believed in running the system instead of believing in extremism.

“We do not believe in violence or incitement in politics. Those who have been convicted today do not believe in politics of violence.”

He added, “We made every effort to keep democracy and parliament functional, but the oppression, injustice, and unequal treatment continue relentlessly. Six of our MNAs, three MPAs, one senator, and the opposition leaders in both the National Assembly and Senate have been sentenced. Even Sunni Ittehad Council Chief Hamid Raza and Zartaj Gul have been targeted.”

Barrister Gohar stated that PTI leadership always advocated for protecting the system, refraining from sit-ins and remaining within parliament.

“Despite this, PTI is being consistently sidelined. We only asked the Chief Justice for justice — nothing else. Yet, petitions filed since 2023 remain undecided, while other trials are being conducted in courts as late as 2am.”

Criticising the Election Commission, he said, “This is the same Election Commission whose tenure has expired, yet our elected representatives are continuously being disqualified. If PTI is being pushed out of the system, then the question arises: who is behind it?”

He further emphasized that PTI believes in democracy and the system, not in politics of chaos or confrontation. “However, circumstances have forced us to present the matter before our leader Imran Khan — whether we should boycott parliament or initiate a movement. The final decision will be made by the party leadership very soon.”

Barrister Gohar concluded by saying, “When two sides are in conflict, all eyes turn to the judiciary. We seek justice from the courts.”

In a post on X, the PTI condemned the sentences in the strongest terms and branded the cases “false, fabricated, and politically motivated”, adding that the opposition leaders in both houses were sentenced to prevent the party’s mass mobilisation on August 5.

“Through this decision, six of our National Assembly members, three Punjab Assembly members and one senator have been sentenced,” the party stated. “This decision is not only a clear violation of the Constitution and the law but also another dark stain on the face of justice.

“The judiciary’s continuous transformation into a rubber stamp at the behest of the state system, issuing such grave verdicts one after another under political pressure without transparent trials, evidence, cross-examination of witnesses, or the right to defence, is a dangerous trend that is completely undermining the credibility of the judicial system,” the statement added.

The PTI added that this is the “first time” opposition leaders in both houses of parliament have been sentenced “solely based on their loyalty to Imran Khan’s political narrative, public representation, and constitutional struggle”.

“The real purpose of these decisions is not to deliver legal justice but to make a concerted effort to prevent the public protest scheduled for August 5, which was announced by Imran Khan himself,” the party claimed.

“Today’s sentences and the warrants issued against several other leaders this morning are all links in the chain of fear that the state system harbours toward Imran Khan’s peaceful public movement.”

Moreover, the party branded the sentences “part of a systematic plan aimed at suppressing the public awakening and political consciousness emerging under Imran Khan’s leadership”.

However, the PTI wrote that these sentences only ignited their resolve, ahead of the protests slated for August 5.

“Imran Khan’s vision lives in our hearts, and our loyalty to it remains unwavering. Our leaders and workers are ready for every sacrifice, because we believe that only those nations survive the darkness of oppression that resist,” the statement read.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan deplored the mass sentencing.

“While those involved in violence must be held accountable, the use of anti-terror laws to try civilians raises serious due-process concerns and is symptomatic of the continued erosion of democratic values. We reiterate that all those accused must receive fair, transparent trials in civilian courts and urge the state to refrain from using draconian laws to stifle political dissent.”