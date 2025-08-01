NATIONAL

Punjab, Railways team up for 40-km Green Corridor along track in Lahore

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government, in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, has decided to launch the Green Corridor Project to establish green belts along a 40-kilometer stretch of railway track between Shahdara and Raiwind in Lahore, covering 700 kanals of adjacent land.

To be completed within one year, the project will cost over Rs2.25 billion. It aims to reduce environmental pollution and enhance urban aesthetics through sustainable development.

As part of the initiative, old railway carriages will be converted into libraries and cafes to add a cultural and recreational dimension to the corridor.

The project has been divided into four development packages: Shahdara to Railway Station, Walton, Walton to Kot Lakhpat, and Raiwind.

The Punjab Housing Department has submitted the PC-1 of the project to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval. Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support and cooperation in advancing the project.

