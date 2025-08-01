PTI approaches LHC seeking permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on August 5

LAHORE: PTI Punjab has reached Lahore High Court seeking permission for August 5 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

PTI Lahore chapter president Sheikh Imtiaz has moved the application in LHC in which Deputy Commissioner Lahore and IG Punjab have been made party. PTI contended that holding peaceful protests is their legal and democratic right, and in this regard, the commissioner and DC offices were reached for seeking NOC, but they were using delaying tactics. PTI demanded of LHC to direct the local administration to release NOC for the rally.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally submitted a request to the Islamabad district administration to hold a political rally at F-9 Park on August 5. According to the application, signed by Regional President Aamir Mughal and Regional General Secretary Malik Aamir, the party has sought permission to hold the public gathering to advance its political narrative. PTI stated that the rally aims to promote peaceful political engagement and connect with the public. The district administration has not yet responded to the request.