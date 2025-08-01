PMDC sacks acting registrar

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shaista Faisal, the acting registrar of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), has been removed from her position, according to a notification issued by the council. The notification directs her to report to the Human Resources department.

Sources in the Ministry of Health revealed that Dr Faisal, who had been dismissed from service for five years, rejoined the PMDC and was promoted to the position of director within six months. She also received arrears amounting to millions of rupees from her previous employment.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Wali Khan, the Deputy Executive Director of Polyclinic Hospital, has been transferred to the PMDC headquarters in Islamabad on a three-year deputation. His posting was confirmed by a notification approved by the federal secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination.

PMDC sources stated that the registrar’s position is filled on a four-year contract, extendable based on performance. Since the restoration of PMDC, the registrar’s post has seen multiple changes, highlighting administrative instability within the country’s top medical regulatory body.