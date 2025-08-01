NATIONAL

PMD predicts widespread rainfall, warns of flash floods

By Manal Jaffery

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms across the country on Friday, with warnings of flash floods in vulnerable districts. The forecast includes rainfall in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, while Islamabad has a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Despite the expected rainfall, the PMD also noted that hot and humid conditions will prevail in other parts of the country, especially in Sindh and southern Balochistan. A flash flood alert has been issued for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, and Tank. Other vulnerable areas include Dera Ghazi Khan, South Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

The PMD urged citizens to take precautions, as windstorms, lightning, and heavy downpours could cause damage to vulnerable structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, solar panels, and parked vehicles.

In the last 24 hours, significant rainfall was recorded across various regions. Bannu received the most, with 38 millimeters, followed by Layyah with 35mm, Bahawalnagar with 29mm, and Bahawalpur with up to 19mm of rain. However, high temperatures were also recorded in several areas. Nokkundi was the hottest spot, reaching 45°C, followed by Dalbandin at 44°C, Panjgur at 43°C, and Sibi at 42°C.

Authorities have advised citizens, especially those in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during the heavy rains. Emergency services and local administrations are on alert to respond to any emergencies.

