PLA anniversary celebrated with new warship debut

BEIJING: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) celebrated the 98th anniversary of its founding on Friday, as official media made multiple major revelations of the Chinese military’s recent achievements in equipment development and defense of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime rights, including the debut of China’s fourth Type 075 amphibious assault ship, footage of a PLA helicopter confronting a foreign shipborne helicopter in the Taiwan Straits, and video clips of a China Coast Guard’s (CCG) law enforcement operation near Ren’ai Jiao in the South China Sea.

An expert said the Chinese troops are not only receiving more and more advanced weapons and equipment, but have also showed their determination and readiness in defending national sovereignty and security.

Celebrating the 98th founding anniversary of the PLA on Friday, officers and sailors on the Hubei, standing on the vessel’s large flight deck, sent congratulations to their comrades-in-arms, China Bugle, an official media account of the PLA’s news media center, reported on Friday. The report noted that the Hubei is the PLA Navy’s fourth Type 075 amphibious assault ship, and was given the hull number 34.

Another report, by the military channel of China Central Television (CCTV), showed clips of the Hubei and another Type 075 amphibious ship, the Hainan, in formation and holding a training exercise in the South China Sea. The formation also featured four Type 071 amphibious landing ships, and the Hubei held integration training with the Type 726 air cushioned landing craft, the CCTV report shows.

Often dubbed a helicopter carrier, the Type 075 amphibious assault ship has a straight flight deck similar to an aircraft carrier, but mainly hosts helicopters in addition to amphibious vehicles and landing craft.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the Type 075 amphibious assault ship is a new generation of amphibious landing vessel. While the Type 071 amphibious landing ship focuses on landing from the sea, the Type 075 focuses more on landing from the air, thanks to its ability to carry more helicopters.

A combination of Type 075 and Type 071 enables the PLA to have stronger joint operations capabilities in amphibious combat operations in locations such as the South China Sea and around the island of Taiwan, Song said.

Having four Type 075 amphibious assault ships shows the increasing amphibious combat capabilities of the PLA Navy, which is determined by the demands of defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as safeguarding national security, Song said.

Combat readiness

When it comes to the defense of national sovereignty, security and interests, the Chinese military has more than technologies and equipment in its arsenal, as the Chinese troops’ will, determination and combat readiness are another decisive factor, experts said.

A newly released video captured the tense moments of a close aerial encounter between a PLA Army helicopter and a foreign counterpart conducting a provocative maneuver near China’s airspace over the Taiwan Straits. The footage shows a dramatic real-life confrontation that underscores the PLA’s resolve in safeguarding national sovereignty.

According to the video released by the CCTV military channel on Friday on the occasion of the PLA 98th birthday celebration, the incident began when a foreign warship transited through the Taiwan Straits and deployed a shipborne helicopter that approached Chinese airspace in a deliberate provocation. In response, the PLA dispatched an attack helicopter from a brigade under an army aviation brigade to intercept and drive away the intruding aircraft. After an intensive confrontation, with the Chinese pilot determined to sacrifice his life in a potential collision, the foreign aircraft was successfully expelled.

China Bugle released footage of another incident that took place near Ren’ai Jiao, a Chinese reef in the South China Sea. The footage, released to the public for the first time, showed the law enforcement operation of the CCG against a Philippine vessel that illegally entered Ren’ai Jiao waters. The infringing personnel not only splashed unknown liquid at the CCG personnel but was also equipped with a gun.

“In a narrow encounter, the brave will prevail,” the report quoted a CCG law enforcement personnel as saying. With resolute measures, the CCG towed the intruding vessel away from the scene in just six minutes.

Chinese military affairs expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times that these cases showed that the Chinese troops always stand ready for combat, for the defense of national security, and for the safeguarding of the peaceful, prosperous daily lives of the Chinese people. They can take immediate measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security whenever foreign countries make provocations.

It showed the sense of responsibility of the Chinese troops, on top of the development and commissioning of more and more advanced weapons and equipment, Zhang said.

These two factors – will and skill – work in tandem. With technologies and new quality combat capabilities on the rise, the Chinese troops are becoming even more confident in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests, Zhang said, citing recent official revelations of China’s national defense achievements, including the Thursday release of video footage of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch from last year and footage of a far seas mission by a new type of submarine.